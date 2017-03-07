Entertainment this week in St Johns County

Barbara Golden, Communications Manager for the St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and the Beaches Visitors and Convention Bureau, reminds Historic City News readers who reside in St Johns County that admission is free of charge to the Oldest House, the Lightner Museum, the Ximenez-Fatio House, the Oldest Wooden School House, City Walks History Mystery Murder Evening Tour and the Hotel Ponce de Leon Legacy Tours at Flagler College, with valid identification.

All Historic City News readers can take the daily tours and wine tastings at the San Sebastian Winery and St. Augustine Distillery. Also, admission is free at the Fort Matanzas National Monument, St. Photios Chapel, the Pena-Peck House, the Father Miguel O’Reilly Museum and the Mission Nombre de Dios Museum. Many other local attractions offer discounted admissions to St. Johns County residents, so be sure to ask.

Monday – Saturday, March 6-11

Jacksonville Watercolor Society Exhibition

This exhibition is hosted by The Cultural Center at Ponte Vedra Beach. It features works from the Jacksonville Watercolor Society. Admission is free. The gallery is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 50 Executive Way, Ponte Vedra Beach 904-280-0614 www.ccpvb.org

Tuesday – Sunday, March 7-12

Miniature Marks Exhibition

This juried exhibition at the St. Augustine Art Association features 2D and 3D pieces that are no larger than 12 inches, including the frame. The exhibition is free and open to the public. The gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday noon-4 p.m. and Sunday 2-5 p.m. 22 Marine St., St. Augustine 904-824-2310 www.staaa.org

Wednesday, March 8

The 26th Annual Lenten Organ Concert Series

For the past 26 years, Memorial Presbyterian Church has provided beautiful mid-day organ music through the Lenten season with the Annual Lenten Organ Concert Series. Organists from Northeast Florida share their talent on the church’s magnificent Aeolian-Skinner pipe organ. The opening concert of this year’s series begins at noon and features Gene Hodges. There will be a free-will offering. 32 Sevilla St., St. Augustine 904-829-6451

www.memorialpcusa.org

Nightcleaners Screening

Hosted by the Crisp-Ellert Art Museum, Rachael Rakes, the museum’s artist-in-residence, and Staci Bu Shea, curator, present a screening of the film titled Nightcleaners on International Women’s Day at 6:30 p.m. at Kenan Hall, Room 300, at Flagler College. Nightcleaners is a documentary made by Berwick Street Collective about a campaign to unionize the women who cleaned office blocks at night and who were being victimized and underpaid. The screening will be followed by a conversation between Rakes and Bu Shea on the film. Admission is free. 74 King St., St. Augustine 904-826-8530 www.flagler.edu/crispellert

Thursday, March 9

Coquina Rock Beach Walk

Learn about coquina rocks at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, which has the second-largest outcropping of coquina rocks on the Atlantic Coast. During this walk at 11:30 a.m., visitors will learn about the inhabitants and geological makeup of the rocks. Meet at the beachside parking lot. Comfortable hiking shoes are encouraged. The walk is included with park entry fee, which ranges from $5-$2. 6400 N. Oceanshore Blvd., Palm Coast 386-446-6783 www.washingtonoaks.org

Saturday, March 11

Second Saturday – Family Seining at the GTM Research Reserve

Hosted by the GTM Research Reserve, you’re invited to join docents from 8:30-10:30 a.m. to learn how to pull a seine net. Participants will collect fish and crabs as well as learn about their habitats and role in the environment. Waders and boots provided. The program is included with regular admission to the reserve and takes place in the Environmental Education Center. 505 Guana River Rd., Ponte Vedra Beach 904-823-4500 www.gtmnerr.org

St. Augustine St. Patrick’s Day Parade

See one of Florida’s biggest St. Patrick’s Day parades beginning at 10 a.m. from St. Augustine’s Francis Field. Part of the St. Augustine Celtic Music & Heritage Festival, the parade presents floats, marching bands, pipes and drums, horse-drawn carriages, military units, local community groups and more. There will be four Pipes and Drums Corps in the parade, including the Coastal Florida Police & Fire Pipes & Drums, First Coast Highlanders, Jacksonville Pipes & Drums and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department Pipes & Drums. The parade route follows the bayfront to the Bridge of Lions, down Cathedral Place and returns to its origin via Cordova Street. Free viewing is available from the sidewalks along the route. 904-535-6853 www.celticstaugustine.com

Sunday, March 12

Spring Forward Sailboat Race

Hosted by the St. Augustine Sailing Sisters and St. Augustine Yacht Club, this sailboat race takes place in the Vilano Beach Intracoastal Waterway from noon-5 p.m. The event features all-female crews or majority-female crews. 904-824-9725

