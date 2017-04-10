Entertainment this week in St Johns County

Monday – Saturday, April 10 – 15 Art of Healing Exhibition This exhibition is hosted by The Cultural Center at Ponte Vedra Beach and features body painting portraits by Heather Aguilera, youth works from Art with a Heart in Healthcare, and portrait photography by Pablo Rivera of the center’s music therapy program youth. Admission is free. The gallery is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 50 Executive Way, Ponte Vedra Beach 904-280-0614 Glass and Serigraphs Exhibition This exhibition is hosted by The Cultural Center at Ponte Vedra Beach and features works by Thomas Kite and Daryl Bunn. Kite’s glass installations are abstracts of rich primary colors. Bunn’s work features bold black lines and contrasting yellow and red geometric shapes. Admission is free. The gallery is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 50 Executive Way, Ponte Vedra Beach 904-280-0614 Tuesday, April 11 Yoga on the Beach Each Tuesday morning through September, join yoga fitness instructor Emily Johnson as she leads a free Yoga session on St. Augustine Beach Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. -weather permitting. The yoga sessions take place on the beach at Ocean Hammock Walkover, 978 A1A Beach Blvd. Love donations are accepted. 904-461-9415 Deaf Awareness Day at Flagler College Participate in Deaf Awareness Day hosted by the Deaf Awareness Club of Flagler College from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on the west lawn. The event features games, performances and an opportunity to learn more about the deaf community and culture. 74 King St., St. Augustine 904-829-6481 Tuesday – Sunday, April 11 – 16 Annual Honors Show This juried exhibition at the St. Augustine Art Association presents the best of the best. The exhibition, which is free and open to the public, honors award-winning artists throughout the past three years. The gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday noon-4 p.m. and Sunday 2-5 p.m. 22 Marine St., St. Augustine 904-824-2310 Wednesday, April 12 Yoga on the Estuary Enjoy yoga every Wednesday at the GTM Research Reserve Environmental Education Center from 8-9 a.m. Participants are asked to bring a yoga mat. The event is free and open to the public; donations are accepted. 505 Guana River Rd., Ponte Vedra Beach 904-315-9037 Easter Eggstravaganza at First United Methodist Church Join First United Methodist Church for a free Easter egg hunt from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The event is for youth up to fifth grade. Participants are encouraged to bring a basket to collect eggs. 118 King St., St. Augustine 904-829-3459 Easter Egg Hunt at St. Augustine Shores St. Augustine Shores United Methodist Church is offering an Easter egg hunt from 5:30-6:30 p.m. 724 Shores Blvd., St. Augustine 904-797-4416 Spring Gathering Hosted by the St. Augustine Maritime Heritage Foundation, this event celebrates Florida’s manatees from 6-8 p.m. at the St. Augustine Yacht Club. The guest speaker is Jason A. Ferrante. The doors open at 5 p.m., and food and drinks are available to purchase. 442 Ocean Vista Ave., St. Augustine 904-501-8597 Thursday, April 13 Easter Egg Hunts Presented by St. Johns County St. Johns County Parks and Recreation is hosting two Easter egg hunts at two different locations on this date for youth ages 8 and under. Both Easter egg hunts are from 10:30-11:30 a.m. The first location is Veterans Park located at 1332 Veterans Parkway in St. Johns. The second location is Palencia located at 405 Palencia Village Dr. There will be photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny. Don’t forget to bring a basket for collecting eggs. The events are free. 904-209-0377 Saturday, April 15 Easter Egg Hunt at Anastasia Baptist Church Join Anastasia Baptist Church at 9:15 a.m. for a free Easter Egg Hunt. The event is offered for youth ages 1 through 5th grade. To sign up, contact the church office. 1650 A1A South, St. Augustine 904-471-2166 Eggstravaganza at Chets Creek Church Nocatee Campus From 9:30 a.m.-noon, participate in this free event at the Chets Creek Church Nocatee campus that features Easter egg hunts, food, games, activities for youth and face painting. 105 Greenleaf Dr., Ponte Vedra Beach 904-223-5954 Native Plant Hike at Faver-Dykes State Park Join Eric Powell of the Native Plant Society for this hike through Faver-Dykes State Park at 10 a.m. It is recommended to wear insect repellent, sunscreen and comfortable shoes and bring water. Admission into the park ranges from $5-$2. The walk is included with admission. 1000 Faver-Dykes Rd., St. Augustine 904-794-0997 Nocatee Farmers Market Spring Fling Festival From 10 a.m. to 2p.m. the Nocatee Farmers Market takes Spring Festival will feature the Easter bunny, petting zoo, bounce house, face painting, Easter crafts and live music. 245 Little River Rd., Ponte Vedra 904-924-6863 Easter Egg Hunt at Palm Valley Baptist Church Hundreds of eggs can be found during this free Easter egg hunt offered by Palm Valley Baptist Church at 10:30 a.m. There will be a hot dog roast following the egg hunt. 4890 Palm Valley Rd., Ponte Vedra Beach 904-285-2447 Tolomato Cemetery Guided Tour Tour the oldest extant planned cemetery in Florida with burials starting during the First Spanish Period (1565-1763). Admission is free; donations encouraged. Tours are from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 14 Cordova St., St. Augustine 904-257-3273 Free Black Heritage and Civil Rights Walking Tour Join St. Augustine Black Heritage Tours for a walking tour of historical sites in St. Augustine where more than 400 years of African-American history lives. A licensed, professional guide takes you to several locations that were significant to the Civil Rights Movement of St. Augustine, and you will hear stories and see history come alive as you follow in the footsteps of Dr. Martin Luther King and Andrew Young. You will learn of Martin Luther King’s visit to St. Augustine as well as see the site of the famous Woolworth’s demonstration. This 1.5-hour tour departs from Tour Saint Augustine at 4 p.m. Advance reservations required; individual bookings only. 4 Granada St., St. Augustine 904-825-0087 www.staugustineblackheritagetours.com Saturday and Sunday, April 15 and 16 National Park Weekend National Park Week is a celebration of America’s national heritage. The purpose of the celebration is to make connections, explore places, discover open spaces, enjoy affordable vacations and enhance the national parks. On the weekends of National Park Week, admission is free into every national park, including the Castillo de San Marcos. Easter Sunday, April 16 Crescent Beach Easter Sunrise Service Greet the Easter sunrise at Crescent Beach. The program, presented by Crescent Beach Baptist Church, begins at 7 a.m. on the beach with special music and an inspiring message. Crescent Beach ramp, St. Augustine 904-794-7777 Vilano Beach Easter Sunrise Service This year marks the 17th year of the Easter Sunrise Service on Vilano Beach, celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Leading the service will be Pastor Sam Schlegel of The Church at Vilano and the Praise Team from First United Methodist Church. Beginning at 7 a.m., this 45-minute worship service will include songs, scripture readings, a message and an interpretive dance. Due to the beach sand replacement project, vehicles are not allowed on Vilano Beach, and the beach ramp is closed to traffic. An experienced parking team will direct cars to appropriate lots and spaces. People should be prepared to come early and walk to the beach. Cars needing to drop off passengers may use two traffic circles near the beach walkovers. Late arrivals must use the walkways over the dunes. Attendees may want to bring chairs, blankets, sunglasses, cameras and friends. Easter Egg Hunt at Memorial Presbyterian Church The youth Easter egg hunt begins at 9:30 a.m. at Memorial Presbyterian Church on the church lawn located on the corner of Sevilla and Carrera streets. Infants to fifth graders are invited to participate. A brunch is offered after the egg hunt. 32 Sevilla St., St. Augustine 904-829-6451 Easter Promenade Join the St. Augustine Easter Festival Committee and St. Augustine Royal Family for the Easter Promenade at noon in the Plaza de la Constitución gazebo in downtown St. Augustine. At the event, awards will be presented in fun categories, including best-dressed couple, best hat, etc. The event is free and open to the public. Cathedral Place and Charlotte St., St. Augustine 904-669-8713 2017 St. Augustine Easter Parade Experience the famous St. Augustine Easter Parade featuring horse-drawn carriages, marching bands, floats, drill teams, the Easter Bunny and St. Augustine’s Royal Family. The parade begins at 3 p.m. at the Authentic Old Jail Museum, 167 San Marco Ave., and travels through downtown St. Augustine. Florida A&M University’s The Marching “100” band will take part in this year’s parade. The grand marshals are National Football League star kickers who graduated from St. Augustine-based high schools, Cairo Santos of the Kansas City Chiefs and Caleb Sturgis of the Philadelphia Eagles. After the parade, Santos and Sturgis will sign autographs at the Visitor Information Center located at 10 W. Castillo Dr. 904-829-3800 www.oldestcityeaster.org/easter-parade.html Fromajada Celebration Following the St. Augustine Easter Parade, there will be a Fromajada Celebration hosted by the St. Augustine Easter Festival Committee and the St. Augustine Royal Family at the Colonial Quarter at 7 p.m. Traditional Minorcan pastries will be available, plus the St. Augustine Easter Parade awards will be presented. The event is free and open to the public. 33 St. George St., St. Augustine 904-669-8713