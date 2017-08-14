Entertainment this week in St Johns County

Barbara Golden, Communications Manager for the St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and the Beaches Visitors and Convention Bureau, reminds Historic City News readers who reside in St Johns County that admission is free of charge to the Oldest House, the Lightner Museum, the Ximenez-Fatio House, the Oldest Wooden School House, City Walks History Mystery Murder Evening Tour and the Hotel Ponce de Leon Legacy Tours at Flagler College, with valid identification.

All Historic City News readers can take the daily tours and wine tastings at the San Sebastian Winery and St. Augustine Distillery. Also, admission is free at the Fort Matanzas National Monument, St. Photios Chapel, the Pena-Peck House, the Father Miguel O’Reilly Museum and the Mission Nombre de Dios Museum. Many other local attractions offer discounted admissions to St. Johns County residents, so be sure to ask.

Monday – Friday, August 14 – 18

Curatorial’s Choice Exhibition

This exhibition at The Cultural Center at Ponte Vedra Beach features curatorial’s choice works by Ronnie Burak, Helen Moody and Francesca Tabor-Miolla. Admission is free. The exhibit will be on display through August 18. The gallery is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 50 Executive Way, Ponte Vedra Beach 904-280-0614 www.ccpvb.org

View this exhibition by laird, 2016 Artist Member Exhibition Best in Show, at The Cultural Center at Ponte Vedra Beach. Admission is free. The exhibit will be on display through August 18. The gallery is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 50 Executive Way, Ponte Vedra Beach 904-280-0614 www.ccpvb.org

Tuesday, August 15

Yoga on the Beach

Each Tuesday morning through September, join yoga fitness instructor Emily Johnson as she leads a free Yoga session on St. Augustine Beach at 8 a.m., weather permitting. The yoga sessions take place on the beach at the Ocean Hammock Walkover. Donations are accepted. 978 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine 904-461-9415 emily@oceanextrememsports.com

Wednesday, August 16

Art in Public Places: The Art of Susanne Schuenke Guided Tour

The St. Johns Cultural Council hosts The Art of Susanne Schuenke exhibition at the St. Johns County Administration Building through Sept. 21 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Schuenke is a renowned international artist and St. Johns County resident. On this date, Schuenke will provide a guided tour of the exhibition from 3-4 p.m. 500 San Sebastian View, St. Augustine 904-808-7330 www.historiccoastculture.com/event/art-susanne-schuenke

Celebrating its 15th anniversary, this free weekly concert series at the St. Johns County Pier features a wide variety of musical genres from 7-9 p.m. Bring a beach chair or blanket along with a favorite beverage and get ready to dance. Starting at 6 p.m., dinner is offered as an option for concert goers. All dinners are priced at $10 or less. This week’s performance is by JW Gilmore and The Blues Authority, and the featured restaurant is Blackfly The Restaurant. Concert goers are encouraged to car pool or ride the shuttle from St. Augustine Beach City Hall or Ron Parker Park. 350 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach 904-347-8007 www.freebeachconcerts.com

Thursday, August 17

Concert in the Plaza

From 7-9 p.m. every Thursday night through August 31, enjoy a live free concert under the oak trees in St. Augustine’s Plaza de la Constitución. Bring a chair or blanket for seating. This week’s performance is by Ancient City Slickers. Corner of Cathedral Pl. and King St., St. Augustine

904-825-1004 www.citystaug.com/concerts

Thursday & Friday, August 17 & 18

Sunset Bird Language

Learn about the language of birds during this walk led by St. Johns County Naturalist AyoLane Halusky at Vaill Point Park from 6:30-8 p.m. This free walk also features a view of the sunset over Moultrie Creek. Call or email to register. 630 Vaill Point Rd., St. Augustine 904-209-0348 ahalusky@sjcfl.uswww.sjcfl.us/recreation

Saturday, August 19

Beach Exploration at the GTM Research Reserve

Join the GTM Research Reserve on the third Saturday each month for this family friendly beach walk at the Guana South Beach location from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Participants will learn about the animals that live at the beach as well as other interesting beach facts. Parking is $3 per vehicle. 1798 Ponte Vedra Blvd., Ponte Vedra Beach 904-823-4500 www.gtmnerr.org

Tour the oldest extant planned cemetery in Florida with burials starting during the First Spanish Period (1565-1763). Admission is free; donations encouraged. Tours are from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 14 Cordova St., St. Augustine 904-257-3273 www.tolomatocemetery.com

You are invited to join St. Augustine Black Heritage Tours for a free walking tour of historical sites in St. Augustine where more than 400 years of African American history lives. Our licensed, professional guide will take you to several locations that were significant to the Civil Rights Movement of St. Augustine, where you will hear stories and see history come alive as you follow in the footsteps of Dr. Martin Luther King and Andrew Young. You will also visit Lincolnville, established by freedmen following the American Civil War, which is now on the National Register of Historic Places. A visit to St. Augustine would be incomplete without exploring the rich African American Heritage that changed our nation’s history and inspired the world. This 1.5-hour tour departs from Tour Saint Augustine at 4 p.m. Advance reservations required; individual bookings only. 4 Granada St., St. Augustine 904-825-0087 www.staugustineblackheritagetours.com

Anastasia State Park hosts Music in the Park on select Saturdays each month from May through September. This month, Those Guys performs at 6 p.m. at the Island Beach Grill located at the end of the park. There will be an open jam session from 5-6 p.m. where guests and local musicians showcase their talents. Food and beverages are available for purchase. Admission into the park ranges from $8-$2. 300 Anastasia Park Rd., St. Augustine 904-461-2033 www.floridastateparks.org/park/anastasia

Sunday, August 20

Game of Thrones at the Corazon Cinema and Cafe The seventh season of the unparalleled series Game of Thrones will be airing all summer on the big screen at the Corazon Cinema and Cafe. Episode 7.5 will be showing at 9 p.m. Admission is free. Snacks and drinks are available to purchase. 36 Granada St., St. Augustine 904-679-5736 www.corazoncinemaandcafe.com

