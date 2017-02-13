Entertainment this week in St Johns County

Barbara Golden, Communications Manager for the St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and the Beaches Visitors and Convention Bureau, reminds Historic City News readers who reside in St Johns County that admission is free of charge to the Oldest House, the Lightner Museum, the Ximenez-Fatio House, the Oldest Wooden School House, City Walks History Mystery Murder Evening Tour and the Hotel Ponce de Leon Legacy Tours at Flagler College, with valid identification.

All Historic City News readers can take the daily tours and wine tastings at the San Sebastian Winery and St. Augustine Distillery. Also, admission is free at the Fort Matanzas National Monument, St. Photios Chapel, the Pena-Peck House, the Father Miguel O’Reilly Museum and the Mission Nombre de Dios Museum. Many other local attractions offer discounted admissions to St. Johns County residents, so be sure to ask.

Monday – Saturday, February 13- 18

Celebrate Art 2017 Exhibition

This is a juried artist member exhibition at The Cultural Center at Ponte Vedra Beach. Admission is free. The gallery is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 50 Executive Way, Ponte Vedra Beach 904-280-0614 www.ccpvb.org

Fiber and Fire Exhibition

This exhibition at The Cultural Center at Ponte Vedra Beach features kaleidoscopic watercolor works by Sandy Harrington and a collection of felted and woven, wool and silk tapestries by Amy Dove, through Feb. 18. Admission is free. The gallery is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 50 Executive Way, Ponte Vedra Beach 904-280-0614 www.ccpvb.org

Pastures and Parking Lots: Outtakes and Other Rarities, 2003-2016 Exhibition

The exhibition’s artwork by Los Angeles-based artist Jake Longstreth will be on display at the Crisp-Ellert Art Museum through Feb 25. The inspiration for the artwork is from Southern California’s video stores, fast casual dining establishments, big box retailers and parking lots. The exhibition will be on display through February 25 and is free and open to the public. The museum’s hours are Monday-Friday 10 a.m-4 p.m. and Saturday noon-4 p.m. 48 Sevilla St., St. Augustine 904-826-8530 www.flagler.edu/crispellert

Tuesday, February 14

VIP Valentine’s Day Sunset Stroll

Kick off your romantic evening with an historic walking tour as the sun sets over the nation’s oldest city. A licensed, professional guide will make history come alive as you saunter through the narrow brick streets of St. Augustine’s historic downtown district for an up close and personal view of the city on this 1.5-hour tour. You’ll be intrigued and inspired as you hear tales of the Colonial Exploration Period, the opulent Henry Flagler Development Period, and the modern Civil Rights Movements and events that took place. This tour departs at 5 p.m. from Tour Saint Augustine. Guests will enjoy complimentary San Sebastian wine and chocolate at check in. Tickets are $19 per person. Advance reservations required. 4 Granada St., St. Augustine 904-825-0087 www.tourstaug.com

Tuesday – Sunday, February 14 – 19

Canvas, Clay, Collage & Cutting Edge Exhibition

This juried exhibition at the St. Augustine Art Association features artwork that combines multiple themes, through Feb. 26. The exhibition is free and open to the public. The gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday noon-4 p.m. and Sunday 2-5 p.m. 22 Marine St., St. Augustine 904-824-2310 www.staaa.org

Wednesday, February 15

River-to-Sea Preserve Guided Trail Walk

Take a free guided trail walk at the River-to-Sea Preserve and learn how Native Americans lived in the area. An interpretive guide will share information about the indigenous plants throughout the trail. The trail is located on A1A south of the Town of Marineland (across from the ocean). The guide will begin the tour at 9 a.m. from the parking lot. Call for reservations. 7115 Flagler Beach to Marineland Tl., Palm Coast 904-823-4500 www.gtmnerr.org

Afternoon Insight: Right Whales

Hosted by the GTM Research Reserve, this month’s topic focuses on Right Whales. The guest speaker of this free lecture is Jen Jakush, biologist with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. She has worked on the North Atlantic Right Whale Project for the past nine years. The event is from 3-4 p.m. at the Environmental Education Center. Registration available online. 505 Guana River Rd., Ponte Vedra Beach 904-823-4500

www.gtmnerr.org

Thursday, February 16

Flagler Forum on Government and Public Policy – Lee Rainie

The guest speaker of this free forum hosted by Flagler College is Lee Rainie, director of internet, science and technology research at Pew Research Center. He will discuss the state of politics and democratic institutions in the United States. The lecture begins at 7 p.m. in Lewis Auditorium at Flagler College. 14 Granada St., St. Augustine 904-829-6481 www.flagler.edu/news-events/community-events

Thursday – Sunday, February 16 – 19

Spring Show at Plum Gallery

The Spring Show showcases the work of three artists – Wendy Tatter, George Ann Gillespie and Jackie Kramer. Tatter’s work focuses on batik, Gillespie’s work includes realism and trompe l’oeil effects, and Kramer’s work features floral photography. Admission is free. The gallery is open Thursday and Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-8 p.m. 10 Aviles St., St. Augustine 904-825-0069 www.plumartgallery.com

Saturday, February 18

Matanzas Inlet Guided Walk

From 9-10:30 a.m., enjoy a free, guided interpretive walk around Matanzas Inlet. Presented by the GTM Research Reserve and the National Park Service, the walk features an explanation of the ever-changing shoreline, tidal flats, beaches, dunes, dune vegetation and the dynamics of natural sand movement. Bring cameras and binoculars. Meet the guide at the western parking lot on A1A just north of the Inlet Bridge and the Town of Marineland. Call for reservations. 8655 A1A South, St. Augustine 904-823-4500 www.gtmnerr.org

Third Saturday – Tolomato Cemetery Guided Tour

Tour the oldest extant planned cemetery in Florida with burials starting during the First Spanish Period (1565-1763). Admission is free; donations encouraged. Tours are from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 14 Cordova St., St. Augustine 904-257-3273

www.tolomatocemetery.com

Hot ‘n Spicy Music & Food Fest

Spend the day at the Florida Agricultural Museum from 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. for this event that features live music, food, hayrides and family friendly activities. General admission is $5. Also, a donation of canned goods or non-perishable items is encouraged for Feed Flagler. Also, closed-toe walking shoes are recommended. 7900 Old Kings Rd., Palm Coast 386-437-1992 www.beach927.com

Lincolnville Porch Fest

Enjoy music from six porches in St. Augustine’s historic Lincolnville neighborhood from noon-9 p.m. The day showcases the musical talents of more than 30 local bands. Food and drinks will also be available. The porches are located at 165 Martin Luther King Ave., 85 Duero St., 158 Oneida St., 139 Twine St., 30 Martin Luther King Ave. and St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church at 86 Martin Luther King Ave., which is where the event concludes. 904-392-0191 www.facebook.com/lincolnvilleporchfest

Free Black Heritage & Civil Rights Walking Tour

Join St. Augustine Black Heritage Tours for a walking tour of historical sites in St. Augustine where more than 400 years of African-American history lives. A licensed, professional guide takes you to several locations that were significant to the Civil Rights Movement of St. Augustine, and you will hear stories and see history come alive as you follow in the footsteps of Dr. Martin Luther King and Andrew Young. You will learn of Martin Luther King’s visit to St. Augustine as well as see the site of the famous Woolworth’s demonstration. This 1.5-hour tour departs from Tour Saint Augustine at 4 p.m. Advance reservations required; individual bookings only. 4 Granada St., St. Augustine 904-825-0087 www.staugustineblackheritagetours.com

Monday – February 20: President’s Day

Presidents Day at the Castillo de San Marcos

In honor of Presidents Day, entrance into the Castillo de San Marcos and all other national parks throughout the United States is free. The park is open from 8:45 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. 1 S. Castillo Dr., St. Augustine 904-829-6506 www.nps.gov/casa

Marineland Beach Walk

See the beach from a new perspective during this free walk while an interpretive guide talks about the birds, rocks and flowers of the area. Meet at the Guana Tolomato Matanzas National Estuarine Research Reserve Marineland Field Office located on the west side of A1A. The walk is from 9-10:30 a.m. Reservations are available online or by phone. 9741 Ocean Shore Blvd., Marineland 904-823-4500 www.gtmnerr.org

Flagler College Writers-in-Residence – Maile Chapman

This free event hosted by Flagler College features Maile Chapman, the author of the novel Your Presence Is Requested at Suvanto. The novel has received recognition by being short-listed for the Guardian First Book Award and a finalist for the PEN Center USA literary award in fiction. The event is at 7 p.m. at the Gamache-Koger Theater. 50 Sevilla St., St. Augustine 904-819-6339

www.flagler.edu/news-events/community-events/lectures

