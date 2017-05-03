Entrepreneur Jenny Levison is special guest for Flagler fundraiser

The third annual “Power of the Purse” luncheon will take place on Thursday, May 18th in the historic Ponce de Leon Hall at Flagler College to raise funds for the Women of Vision scholarship.

As part of the fundraising event, a popular silent auction will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. This year’s collection features 99 auction items, most of which are designer purses ranging in styles, from small cross-body and large totes to satchels and evening purses. Seven vintage purses will be available for the first time, and five jewelry items and a Fendi purse will also be raffled.

“We are thrilled to host female entrepreneur Jenny Levison as our featured speaker,” said Cathy Burkhardt, chairwoman of this year’s “Power of the Purse” luncheon. “Not only is she a great chef but her real goal is to help everyone enjoy life and be successful. She was selected to speak at this year’s Power of the Purse because of her belief in giving back to others, which closely mirrors our own mission of the Women of Vision scholarship.”

The guest speaker is the owner of the Atlanta-based “Souper Jenny” restaurants and catering business, and the author of “Souper Jenny” cookbooks. The entrepreneur’s company has become synonymous with healthful eating, living well and community service.

Levison’s mission is to nourish people’s body, mind and spirit with fresh, locally-grown food. Her thriving community cafes not only provide wholesome meals to Atlanta residents, but pride themselves on giving back to the community. For every bowl of one of Levison’s most popular soups sold, the chef donates a bowl to area children and families in need as part of “The Zadie Project”. “Souper Jenny” currently donates 300 quarts of soup every week to several non-profit organizations in the Atlanta area.

The Women of Vision Advisory Board of Flagler College works to raise funds for scholarships and educational opportunities for deserving female students at the College. For more information, visit the Women of Vision Fund.

