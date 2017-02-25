Ex-girlfriend attacks new girlfriend during armed home invasion

An 18-year-old Palm Coast woman was arrested early today and charged with unlawfully entering her ex-boyfriend’s home and threatening him, and his new girlfriend, with a knife.

At about 3:48 a.m., as deputies responded to the call, one deputy spotted an older model white Chevrolet Cavalier matching the description of the assailant’s getaway vehicle.

“This was very good police work in this home invasion,” Sheriff Rick Staly said commending the quick-thinking deputies who responded to this incident and made the arrest. “Our deputies did an excellent job of catching this suspect and preventing any more injury. I’m very proud of all those involved.”

Kaitlin McBride of Zerington Court told deputies that she had previously contacted her former 21-year-old boyfriend, and that he told her that she could come over “anytime” to pick up her pet cat and a “Black OPS 2” video game that belonged to her.

However, the male victim told deputies that, just before 4:00 a.m., McBride entered his home on Senseney Path, unannounced. While he and his current girlfriend were in bed asleep, McBride reportedly jumped on his current girlfriend and held both victims at knifepoint against their will.

McBride reportedly punched and battered the female victim, threatened her with the knife, then fled the scene traveling north on Seminole Woods Boulevard, driving a white vehicle.

When the responding deputies spotted the matching older white vehicle, one made a U-turn to catch up. Soon, additional deputies arrived and pulled over McBride’s vehicle on SR-100, east of Seminole Woods Boulevard. They questioned her about the incident.

During their investigation, deputies located the cat and video game described by the victims. A knife was discovered on the front passenger side floorboard. Based on the interviews and the evidence collected, McBride was arrested and charged with home invasion robbery with a deadly weapon, battery, and petit theft.

McBride remains in custody at the Flagler County Jail until her first appearance hearing Sunday.

Comments