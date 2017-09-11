Extent of damage from Irma will take time to assess

St Johns County Fire Rescue members of the Urban Search and Rescue team are finding numerous homes throughout the county that have been damaged by high winds, fallen trees and flood waters.

In addition, large downed trees are blocking travel across dozens of roads countywide, forcing first responders to find alternate ways to access some 911 callers.

Home damage is particularly serious along South Ponte Vedra Boulevard, where at least one home has collapsed into the ocean and numerous others are undermined.

Stay in place and don’t return home if you have already evacuated. The best suggestions are that it will be Tuesday or Wednesday before it is safe to travel by car and return to your home.

