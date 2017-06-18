Exterminator tenting will close City Hall and Lightner

Historic City News readers will find City Hall and the Lightner Museum undergoing termite treatment during the first weekend in July. The entire structure will be tented, necessitating the closure of the building and certain streets in the vicinity.

City offices, the Lightner Museum, the Lightner café, and retail shops in the building will be closed starting on Thursday, June 29 at 6:00 p.m. through Monday, July 3.

City offices will remain closed on Tuesday, July 4 in observance of the Independence Day holiday. Some of the building’s other tenants may reopen on July 4.

Streets in the vicinity of the building affected by the project from Thursday, June 29 starting at 6:00 p.m. include:

Granada St. – closed between King St. and DeSoto Pl.

Cordova St. – reduced to one lane allowing northbound traffic only.

Cedar St. – temporarily allow two-way traffic between Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Granada Street with access allowed only from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

All streets in the area return to normal access beginning Monday, July 3 at 6:00 p.m.

Appropriate signage will be in the area to direct traffic. Parking in the lot directly south of City Hall will be limited, but parking in the Granada St. parking lots will be open and accessible by using DeSoto Place.

Share Historic City News article

Comments