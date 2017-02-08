Facebook adds Community Help to Safety Checks – CNET

Facebook

Facebook is making Safety Check more than a tool to let people know you’re out of harm’s way.

The social network giant added a “Community Help” feature to Safety Check, the crisis response tool pushed out during disasters and attacks on Wednesday. Now when people are marked safe on Facebook, they’re sent to a page where they can find help or provide for those in need following a natural disaster or a major accident.

You’ll be able to search posts by location and categories, which include Food, Water, Shelter, Transportation, Baby Supplies and Equipment. The company previewed its Community Help expansion during its Social Good Forum in November last year.

At the forum, Cottle said Facebook was inspired to create this feature after seeing how Facebook users banded together in times of emergency to help each other. But Facebook also saw issues with missed connections, pointing to the Fort McMurray Wildfire response as an example.

Because there were no tools like Community Help at the time, people affected by the fire made their own support groups with posts offering shelter. In one post on the “Help Together, Fort McMurray Fire” group, a man offered four bedrooms in his home for anyone displaced, while a mother was looking for shelter — and the two never connected, Preethi Chetan, Safety Check’s product designer said.

Part of the problem was that these makeshift groups were disorganized, with so many different pages to join. Also, depending on a user’s privacy settings, people might not even be able to contact those that are requesting aid.

All posts on the Community Help pages will come with a message button to let people privately chat with each other to make sure they get the help they need.

“It becomes really easy to get in touch with people in your community who you may not be friends with,” Chetan said.

Community Help will be rolling out first in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, India and Saudi Arabia before it’s made available to all of Facebook’s 1.8 billion users.

