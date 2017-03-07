Family reports 16-year-old Palm Coast girl missing

Historic City News received a report that Elizabeth Higgens, who resides on Filbert Lane in Palm Coast, was reported missing as of Monday, March 6th.

According to the information provided, the missing girl didn’t return home from Matanzas High School.

“Please help us assist this family and be on the lookout for Elizabeth,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “She has been entered into state and national databases as missing and we need everyone to be alert so that we can return this teen safely to her family.”

She is described as a 16-year-old white female about 5’2’’ and weighing 135 pounds. She was last seen possibly wearing a green hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Elizabeth Higgens’ whereabouts is asked to call the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at (386) 313-4911.

