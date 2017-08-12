Fatal motorcycle crash in Flagler Estates

At approximately 8:30 p.m. Friday night, the Florida Highway Patrol reported to Historic City News that troopers responded to a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Flagler Estates.

The motorcycle, a 2003 Honda, was traveling westbound on Flagler Estates Boulevard. The driver, 24-year-old Aaron Critchlow from Satsuma, lost control of the motorcycle as he approached the intersection of Light Avenue.

For yet undetermined reasons, Critchlow left the roadway, traved onto the grassy shoulder, then struck a sign post.

First responders and emergency medical personnel rendered aid, but the rider died at the scene. He was wearing his helmet and alcohol has not be indicated as a contributing factor. The Critchlow family has been notified of the crash and the investigation is continuing.

Comments