FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Debbie Delgado reported the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations to Historic City News where the Florida Department of Transportation will be conducting roadwork that is expected to have an impact on driving, beginning this morning and continuing through the coming week.

Race Track Road from I-95 to Durbin Creek Bridge

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for State Road 9B construction.

St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209

Lanes are reduced to one way in each direction from Russell Sampson Road to Arabella Way for State Road 9B construction. Lane reductions are in place for the duration of the project.

State Road 16

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from west of I-95 to U.S. 1 for ITS (Intelligent Transportation System) installation.

State Road 207 – Hastings

Intermittent daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for turn lane construction and widening. In addition, lanes are reduced to one lane in each direction over Deep Creek Bridge for bridge work. Lane reductions on the bridge will be in place until early 2017.

