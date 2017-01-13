FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Debbie Delgado reported the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations to Historic City News where the Florida Department of Transportation will be conducting roadwork that is expected to have an impact on driving, beginning this morning and continuing through the coming week.

A1A – San Marco Avenue/South Castillo Drive

Daytime road closure Saturday from noon to 1 p.m. from Old Mission Avenue to King Street for the March for Life Saint Augustine walk.

Race Track Road from I-95 to Durbin Creek Bridge

Daytime lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for State Road 9B construction.

St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209

Lanes are reduced to one way in each direction from Russell Sampson Road to Arabella Way for State Road 9B construction. Lane reductions are in place for the duration of the project.

State Road 13 – Julington Creek Bridge

Daytime southbound and northbound lane closures Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

State Road 13

Nighttime southbound lane closures Sunday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Hillcrest Heights Avenue to Remington Forest Drive for electric pole replacements.

State Road 16

Daytime lane closures Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from west of I-95 to U.S. 1 and from U.S.1 to West Castillo Drive, and nighttime lane closures are tentatively scheduled Tuesday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. from U.S. 1 to West Castillo Drive for ITS (Intelligent Transportation System) installation.

State Road 207 – Hastings

Intermittent daytime lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for turn lane construction and widening, and lanes are reduced to one lane in each direction over Deep Creek Bridge for bridge approach slab work. Lane reductions on the bridge will be in place until early 2017.

