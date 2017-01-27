FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Debbie Delgado reported the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations to Historic City News where the Florida Department of Transportation will be conducting roadwork that is expected to have an impact on driving, beginning this morning and continuing through the coming week.

A1A South

Daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Owens Avenue to Dondanville Road for asphalt repair.

St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209 (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Lanes are reduced to one way in each direction from Russell Sampson Road to Arabella Way for State Road 9B construction. Lane reductions are in for the duration of the project (mid-2018).

State Road 13

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Hillcrest Height Avenue to Remington Forest for FPL pole replacement.

State Road 16 (FIN 437266-1-52-01)

Daytime westbound lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Industrial Center Road to west of I-95 and from Lewis Speedway to Collins Avenue for ITS (Intelligent Transportation System) installation.

State Road 16

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Fortuna Avenue to U.S. 1 for drainage inspections.

State Road 207 – Hastings (FIN 432264-1-52-01)

Intermittent daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for paving operations. The Deep Creek Bridge approach slab replacement is complete and all lanes on the bridge are now open.

U.S. 1

Daytime lane closures weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. from State Road 312 to Lewis Point Road for ditch cleaning.

U.S. 1 at State Road 206 (FIN 431820-2-52-01)

Lanes have been reduced to one lane in each direction at the intersection until spring 2017 for realignment of existing off-set turn lanes.

Comments