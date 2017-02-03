FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Debbie Delgado reported the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations to Historic City News where the Florida Department of Transportation will be conducting roadwork that is expected to have an impact on driving, beginning this morning and continuing through the coming week.

I-95 at County Road 210, International Golf Parkway

Nighttime lane closures Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. at the County Road 210 southbound off-ramp and at the International Golf Parkway overpass for lighting repairs.

Race Track Road from I-95 to Durbin Creek Bridge

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for State Road 9B construction.

St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209 (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Lanes are reduced to one way in each direction from Russell Sampson Road to Arabella Way for State Road 9B construction. Lane reductions are in place for the duration of the project (mid-2018).

State Road 13

Daytime lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from the Cunningham Creek Bridge to Race Track Road for asphalt repair.

State Road 16 (FIN 437266-1-52-01)

Daytime westbound lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Industrial Center Road to Collins Avenue for ITS (Intelligent Transportation System) installation.

State Road 207 – Hastings (FIN 432264-1-52-01)

Intermittent daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for paving operations. The Deep Creek Bridge approach slab replacement is complete and all lanes on the bridge are now open.

State Road 312 (FIN 432313-1-52-01)

Nighttime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. from U.S. 1 to the Matanzas River Bridge for work related to the State Road 312 Resurfacing Project.

U.S. 1 (FIN 437266-1-52-01)

Nighttime southbound lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. from State Road 16 to West Castillo Drive for ITS (Intelligent Transportation System) installation.

Daytime lane closures weekdays through February 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Gun Club Road to Stratton Road for median and shoulder maintenance.

Nighttime lane closures Wednesday and Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Cincinnati Avenue to Grove Avenue for City of St. Augustine sewer work.

U.S. 1 at State Road 206 (FIN 431820-2-52-01)

Lanes have been reduced to one lane in each direction at the intersection until spring 2017 for realignment of existing off-set turn lanes.

