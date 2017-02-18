FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Debbie Delgado reported the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations to Historic City News where the Florida Department of Transportation will be conducting roadwork that is expected to have an impact on driving, beginning this morning and continuing through the coming week.

A1A – Ponte Vedra

Daytime southbound lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. from Marsh Landing Parkway to Sawgrass Village Drive for ditch cleaning.

A1A at Euclid Avenue (FIN 431820-2-52-01)

Daytime lane closures with flaggers Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. to place a temporary barrier wall on the west side of A1A in preparation of turn lane installation.

Race Track Road from I-95 to Durbin Creek Bridge (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for State Road 9B construction.

St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209 (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Lanes are reduced to one way in each direction from Russell Sampson Road to Arabella Way for State Road 9B construction. Lane reductions are in place for the duration of the project (summer 2018).

State Road 13

Daytime southbound lane closures Sunday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Hillcrest Avenue to Remington Forest Drive for electric pole installation.

State Road 207 – Hastings (FIN 432264-1-52-01)

Intermittent daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for striping and sod placement.

State Road 312 (FIN 432313-1-52-01)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. the Matanzas River Bridge to A1A for work related to the State Road 312 Resurfacing Project.

U.S. 1

Daytime southbound lane closures Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Hilden Road to Las Calinas Boulevard for median and shoulder maintenance.

U.S. 1 at State Road 206 (FIN 431820-2-52-01)

Lanes have been reduced to one lane in each direction at the intersection until spring 2017 for realignment of existing off-set turn lanes and median work.

