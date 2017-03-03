FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Debbie Delgado reported the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations to Historic City News where the Florida Department of Transportation will be conducting roadwork that is expected to have an impact on driving, beginning this morning and continuing through the coming week.

A1A – Bridge of Lions

Nighttime bridge closure to vehicular traffic only Sunday through Tuesday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance. Detour is State Road 312.

A1A at Euclid Avenue (FIN 431820-2-52-01)

Daytime lane closures with flaggers Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for turn lane installation. Bicycle lanes are closed until the end of March due to construction barrier walls installed on both sides of the road at the intersection.

Race Track Road from I-95 to Durbin Creek Bridge (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Daytime lane closures with flaggers Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for State Road 9B construction.

St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209 (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Lanes are reduced to one way in each direction from Russell Sampson Road to Arabella Way for State Road 9B construction. Lane reductions are in place for the duration of the project (summer 2018).

State Road 13 from north of River Town Boulevard to south of Swamp Oak Trail

Daytime lane closures with flaggers Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for electric pole installation.

State Road 207 at State Road 206 (FIN 432264-1-52-01)

Intermittent daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for median work related to the State Road 207 resurfacing project.

State Road 207 – East of Cracker Branch Bridge (FIN 432256-1-52-01)

Daytime westbound lane closures Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for construction of the bike/walking path trailhead.

State Road 312 (FIN 432313-1-52-01)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. from the Matanzas River Bridge to A1A for the State Road 312 resurfacing project.

Tropic Avenue at U.S. 17 (FIN 210028-4-52-01)

Full road closure at the intersection until early April for work related to the U.S. 17 widening project. Local traffic detour is Horse Landing Road and Palmway Drive.

U.S. 1 at State Road 206 (FIN 431820-2-52-01)

Lanes have been reduced to one lane in each direction at the intersection until spring 2017 for realignment of existing off-set turn lanes.

