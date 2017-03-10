FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Debbie Delgado reported the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations to Historic City News where the Florida Department of Transportation will be conducting roadwork that is expected to have an impact on driving, beginning this morning and continuing through the coming week.

A1A – Downtown St. Augustine

Daytime road closures Saturday from 10-11 a.m. on Orange Street, Castillo Drive, Cathedral Place and Cordova Road for the St. Augustine St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Follow detour.

A1A at Euclid Avenue (FIN 431820-2-52-03)

Daytime lane closures with flaggers Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for turn lane installation. Bicycle lanes are closed until the end of March due to construction barrier walls installed on both sides of the road at the intersection.

A1A – Ponte Vedra

Daytime southbound lane closures weekdays through March 31 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. from Marsh Landing Parkway to Sawgrass Village Drive for ditch cleaning.

St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209 (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Lanes are reduced to one way in each direction from Russell Sampson Road to Arabella Way for State Road 9B construction. Lane reductions are in place for the duration of the project (summer 2018).

State Road 13 – Roberts Road to Race Track Road

Daytime lane closures Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for road striping.

State Road 13 – Hillcrest Avenue to Remington Forest Drive

Daytime southbound lane closures Sunday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for electric pole installation.

State Road 13 – Remington Creek Bridge

Daytime shoulder closures Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the bridge for routine bridge maintenance.

State Road 207 – East of Cracker Branch Bridge (FIN 432256-1-52-01)

Daytime westbound lane closures Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for construction of the bike/walking path trailhead.

U.S. 1 at State Road 206 (FIN 431820-2-52-03)

Lanes have been reduced to one lane in each direction at the intersection until mid-April for realignment of existing off-set turn lanes.

U.S. 1 – Hilden Road to Gun Club Road

Daytime lane closures weekdays through March 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for median and shoulder maintenance.

U.S. 1 – Vaill Point Road to Watson Road

Daytime lane closures Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for road striping.

U.S. 1 – One mile north of International Golf Parkway

Daytime northbound, outside lane closures Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for removal of old turn lane.

