FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation public information officer Monica R. Reifeiss that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

A1A at Euclid Avenue (FIN 431820-2-52-03)

Daytime lane closures with flaggers Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for turn lane installation. Bicycle lanes are closed until the end of March due to construction barrier walls installed on both sides of the road at the intersection.

A1A – Ponte Vedra

Daytime southbound lane closures weekdays through March 31 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. from Marsh Landing Parkway to Sawgrass Village Drive for ditch cleaning.

St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209 (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Lanes are reduced to one way in each direction from Russell Sampson Road to Arabella Way for State Road 9B construction. Lane reductions are in place for the duration of the project (summer 2018).

State Road 13 – Remington Creek Bridge

Daytime shoulder closures Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the bridge for routine bridge maintenance.

State Road 13 – Roberts Road to Greenbriar Road

Daytime lane closures weekdays through March 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Roberts Road to Greenbriar Road for ditch cleaning.

State Road 207 – East of Cracker Branch Bridge (FIN 432256-1-52-01)

Daytime westbound lane closures Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for construction of the bike/walking path trailhead.

State Road 207 – Holmes Boulevard to Vermont Boulevard

Daytime lane closures weekdays through March 24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Holmes Boulevard to Vermont Boulevard for clearing curb drain inlets.

U.S. 1 at State Road 206 (FIN 431820-2-52-03)

Lanes have been reduced to one lane in each direction at the intersection until mid-April for realignment of existing off-set turn lanes.

U.S. 1 – Hilden Road to Gun Club Road

Daytime lane closures weekdays through March 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for median and shoulder maintenance.

U.S. 1 – Nocatee Parkway ramp

Daytime lane closures Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. over U.S. 1 southbound Nocatee Parkway ramps for routine overpass maintenance.

