FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation public information officer Debbie Delgado that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

A1A at Euclid Avenue (FIN 431820-2-52-03)

Northbound shoulders/bicycle lanes are closed at the intersection until mid-April for work related to the turn-lane installation project.

Daytime northbound moving lane closures weekdays until mid-May from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. from north of Carcaba Road to south of Mickler Road/Ponte Vedra Boulevard for resurfacing. Vehicles should not be parked along the paved shoulder while construction is in the immediate area.

Lanes are reduced to one way in each direction from Russell Sampson Road to Arabella Way for State Road 9B construction. Lane reductions are in place for the duration of the project (summer 2018).

Daytime lane closures with flaggers Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for State Road 9B construction.

Daytime southbound lane closures Sunday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for electric pole replacement.

Lanes have been reduced to one lane in each direction at the intersection until mid-April for realignment of existing off-set turn lanes and median work.

