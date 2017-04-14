FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Debbie Delgado, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

A1A – San Marco Avenue/Castillo Drive/Avenida Menendez

Daytime lane and road closures Sunday from 3-5 p.m. from Orange Street to King Street and on Cordova Street and Cathedral Place for the St. Augustine Easter Parade.

A1A at Euclid Avenue (FIN 431820-2-52-03)

Nighttime northbound and southbound lane closures with flaggers Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving related to the turn lane installation project. Bicycle lanes and shoulders are closed at the intersection until the end of April.

A1A – Vilano Beach to Ponte Vedra (FIN 439554-1-72-01)

Daytime northbound moving lane closures weekdays until mid-May from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. from north of Carcaba Road to south of Mickler Road for resurfacing. Vehicles should be moved from the paved shoulder while construction is in the immediate area.

County Road 210 at I-95

Daytime lane closures Tuesday and Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on County Road 210 under the I-95 overpass for routine overpass maintenance.

Race Track Road from I-95 to Durbin Creek Bridge (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Daytime lane closures with flaggers Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for

State Road 9B construction.

St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209 (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Lanes are reduced to one way in each direction from Russell Sampson Road to Arabella Way for State Road 9B construction. Lane reductions are in place for the duration of the project (summer 2018).

State Road 207 – East of Cracker Branch Bridge (FIN 432256-1-52-01)

Daytime westbound lane closure Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for

construction of the bike/walking path trailhead.

State Road 207 – Twin Lakes Drive to Deerpark Boulevard

Daytime southbound lane closure Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for electric pole work.

U.S. 1 at State Road 206 (FIN 431820-2-52-03)

Nighttime lane and turn lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving work related to the realignment of the existing off-set turn lane project.

U.S. 1 – South of Valley Ridge Boulevard

Daytime northbound outside lane closure Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for turn lane installation.

