FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Debbie Delgado, that traffic will be impacted at the following

St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

A1A at Euclid Avenue (FIN 431820-2-52-03)

Nighttime northbound and southbound lane closures with flaggers Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for final lane striping related to the turn lane installation project.

A1A – Old State Road A1A to the Flagler County Line

Daytime lane closures with flaggers weekdays through May 5 for shoulder maintenance.

A1A – Old Quarry Road to State Road 312

Daytime lane closures Monday through Wednesday for sidewalk maintenance.

St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209 (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Lanes are reduced to one way in each direction from Russell Sampson Road to Arabella Way for State Road 9B construction. Lane reductions are in place for the duration of the project (summer 2018).

State Road 207 – East of Cracker Branch Bridge (FIN 432256-1-52-01)

Daytime westbound lane closure Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for

construction of the bike/walking path trailhead.

State Road 207 – Twin Lakes Drive to Deerpark Boulevard

Daytime southbound lane closure Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for electric pole work.

State Road 312 – U.S. 1 to A1A (FIN 432256-1-52-01)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for the State Road 312 resurfacing project.

U.S. 1 at State Road 206 (FIN 431820-2-52-03)

Nighttime lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for final lane striping related to the realignment of the existing off-set turn lane project.

U.S. 1 – South of Valley Ridge Boulevard

Daytime northbound outside lane closure Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for turn lane installation.

U.S. 1 – Race Track Road to International Golf Parkway

Daytime southbound lane closure weekdays through May 12 for shoulder repairs.

