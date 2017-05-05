FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Debbie Delgado, that traffic will be impacted at the following

St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

A1A – San Marco Avenue/Castillo Drive

Daytime road and lane closures Saturday 8 to 10 a.m. from Orange to Marine streets for the Love 2 Run 5k.

A1A – Vilano Beach to Ponte Vedra (FIN 439554-1-72-01)

Weekday northbound moving lane closures will resume Monday, May 15, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. from north of Carcaba Road to south of Mickler Road for resurfacing. Vehicles should be moved from the paved shoulder while construction is in the immediate area.

St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209 (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Lanes are reduced to one way in each direction from Russell Sampson Road to Arabella Way for State Road 9B construction. Lane reductions are in place for the duration of the project (summer 2018.)

U.S. 1 at State Road 206 (FIN 431820-2-52-03)

Nighttime lane closures Wednesday and Thursday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for work related to the realignment of the existing off-set turn lane project.

U.S. 1 – South of Valley Ridge Boulevard

Daytime northbound outside lane closure Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for turn lane installation.

