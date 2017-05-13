FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Debbie Delgado, that traffic will be impacted at the following

St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

A1A – Vilano Beach to Ponte Vedra (FIN 439554-1-72-01)

Weekday northbound and southbound moving lane closures weekdays through the end of May from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. from north of Carcaba Road to south of Mickler Road for resurfacing. Vehicles should be moved from the paved shoulder while construction is in the immediate area.

A1A – North of Dondanville Road

Daytime southbound outside lane closure Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for electric utility maintenance.

A1A – North of Green Road

Daytime southbound outside lane closure Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for electric utility maintenance.

King Street – Avenida Menendez to Ponce de Leon Boulevard

Daytime eastbound and westbound lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to paint crosswalks.

St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209 (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Lanes are reduced to one way in each direction from Russell Sampson Road to Arabella Way for State Road 9B construction. Lane reductions are in place for the duration of the project (summer 2018.)

State Road 16 – International Golf Parkway to County Road 16A

Daytime northbound and southbound lane closures weekdays through June 2 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for ditch maintenance.

U.S. 1 –Race Track Road to International Golf Parkway

Daytime northbound and southbound lane closures weekdays through May 26 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for shoulder repairs.

U.S. 1 – Rambla Street to Fort Mose Trail

Daytime northbound outside lane closure Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for driveway installation.

U.S. 1 at Ray Road (FIN 409311-4-52-02 & 441022-1-52-01)

Daytime northbound right turn lane closure Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for traffic signal pole installation.

U.S. 1 – South of Valley Ridge Boulevard

Daytime northbound outside lane closure Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for turn lane installation.

Comments