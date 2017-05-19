FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Debbie Delgado, that traffic will be impacted at the following

St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

A1A – Ponte Vedra to Vilano Beach (FIN 439554-1-72-01)

Southbound moving lane closures with flaggers weekdays through the end of May from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. from south of Mickler Road to north of Carcaba Road for resurfacing. Vehicles should be moved from the paved shoulder while construction is in the immediate area.

Lanes are reduced to one way in each direction from Russell Sampson Road to Arabella Way for State Road 9B construction. Traffic will shift to the new road on the east side of St. Johns Parkway starting Thursday, May 25. Lane reductions are in place for the duration of the project (summer 2018.)

Daytime northbound and southbound lane closures weekdays through June 2 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for ditch maintenance.

Daytime northbound and southbound lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for shoulder repairs.

Daytime northbound outside lane closure Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for driveway installation.

Daytime northbound and southbound lane closures Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to connect a traffic signal pole wire over the highway for the intersection improvement project. Traffic control officers will be on site to direct traffic.

Daytime northbound outside lane closure Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for turn lane installation.

