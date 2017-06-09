FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Debbie Delgado, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

A1A – Ponte Vedra to Vilano Beach (FIN 439554-1-72-01)

Moving lane closures with flaggers Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. from south of Mickler Road to north of Carcaba Road for roadway striping. Vehicles should be moved from the paved shoulder while construction is in the immediate area.

A1A – Carcaba Road to Mickler Road

Daytime lane closures weekdays through June 23 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for tree trimming.

I-95 – State Road 16 to State Road 207

Nighttime southbound and northbound moving lane closures Wednesday and Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for electric pole work.

St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209 (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Northbound traffic, from North Arabella Way to Russell Sampson Road, has moved to the new roadway on the east side of St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209. Southbound traffic remains on the west side of the road. Lanes will continue to be reduced to one way in each direction until the completion of the State Road 9B construction project which is scheduled for summer 2018.

State Road 13 – Myron Road to Swiss Lane

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for shoulder repair.

U.S. 1 – Rambla Street to Fort Mose Trail

Daytime northbound outside lane closure Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for turn lane installation.

U.S. 1 – South of Valley Ridge Boulevard

Daytime northbound outside lane closure Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for turn lane installation.

U.S. 1 – Gun Cub Road to International Golf Parkway

Daytime northbound lane closures weekdays through June 23 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for ditch maintenance.

U.S. 1 at Ray Road (FIN 409311-4-52-02 & 441022-1-52-01)

Daytime northbound and southbound lane closures Wednesday from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. to install overhead cables for new traffic signals.

