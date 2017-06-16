FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Debbie Delgado, that traffic will be impacted at the following

St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

A1A at 1291 Ponte Vedra Boulevard

Daytime northbound lane closure Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for utility work.

A1A – Carcaba Road to Mickler Road

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for tree trimming.

A1A – Ponte Vedra to Vilano Beach (FIN 439554-1-72-01)

Moving lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. for asphalt work related to the resurfacing project.

Russell Sampson Road at County Road 2209 (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Nightly road closure and detour Monday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. to install beams for the State Road 9B/Russell Sampson Road overpass. Eastbound Russell Sampson Road detour is south on County Road 2209 to east on County Road 210; westbound detour is west on County Road 210 to north on Connty Road 2209.

St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209 (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Northbound traffic, from North Arabella Way to Russell Sampson Road, has moved to the new roadway on the east side of St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209. Southbound traffic remains on the west side of the road. Lanes will continue to be reduced to one way in each direction until the completion of the State Road 9B construction project which is scheduled for summer 2018.

State Road 13 at Majestic Oak Parkway

Daytime lane closures Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for tree trimming and removal.

State Road 16 – Jardine Avenue to Masters Drive

Nighttime eastbound lane closure Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for City of St. Augustine sewer work.

State Road 16 – Lewis Speedway to the Railroad Crossing

Daytime eastbound lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for City of St. Augustine asphalt and curb work.

State Road 207 at Holmes Boulevard

Daytime westbound right turn lane closure Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for utility installation.

State Road 207 – I-95 to Deerpark Boulevard

Daytime westbound outside lane closure Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for electric pole wire installation.

State Road 312 – U.S. 1 to A1A (FIN 432256-1-52-01)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday and Monday from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for final road striping related to the State Road 312 resurfacing project.

U.S. 1 – Gun Club Road to International Golf Parkway

Daytime northbound lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for ditch maintenance.

U.S. 1 – Rambla Street to Fort Mose Trail

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for turn lane installation and median modification.

U.S. 1 – South of Valley Ridge Boulevard

Daytime northbound outside lane closure Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for turn lane installation.

