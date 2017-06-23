FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Debbie Delgado, that traffic will be impacted at the following

St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

A1A – TPC Boulevard to Surfside Avenue

Daytime moving lane closures Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for the Bike MS: PGA Tour Cycle to the Shore Kick-off Ride.

Daytime moving lane closures Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for the Bike MS: PGA Tour Cycle to the Shore Kick-off Ride. A1A – Carcaba Road to Mickler Road

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for tree trimming.

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for tree trimming. I-95 – State Road 16 to State Road 207

Nighttime southbound and northbound moving lane closures Wednesday and Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for electric pole work.

Nighttime southbound and northbound moving lane closures Wednesday and Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for electric pole work. St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209 (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Northbound traffic, from North Arabella Way to Russell Sampson Road, has moved to the new roadway on the east side of St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209. Southbound traffic remains on the west side of the road. Lanes will continue to be reduced to one way in each direction until the completion of the State Road 9B construction project which is scheduled for summer 2018.

Northbound traffic, from North Arabella Way to Russell Sampson Road, has moved to the new roadway on the east side of St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209. Southbound traffic remains on the west side of the road. Lanes will continue to be reduced to one way in each direction until the completion of the State Road 9B construction project which is scheduled for summer 2018. State Road 207 – I-95 to Deerpark Boulevard

Daytime westbound outside lane closure Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for electric pole wire installation.

Daytime westbound outside lane closure Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for electric pole wire installation. U.S. 1 – Gun Club Road to International Golf Parkway

Daytime northbound lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for ditch maintenance.

Daytime northbound lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for ditch maintenance. U.S. 1 – Rambla Street to Fort Mose Trail

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for turn lane installation and median work.

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for turn lane installation and median work. U.S. 1 at Ray Road (FIN 409311-4-52-02 & 441022-1-52-01)

Daytime northbound and southbound lane closures Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for new traffic signal electrical work. Traffic control officers will be on site to direct traffic.

Daytime northbound and southbound lane closures Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for new traffic signal electrical work. Traffic control officers will be on site to direct traffic. U.S. 1 – South of Valley Ridge Boulevard

Daytime northbound outside lane closure Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for turn lane installation.

Share Historic City News article

Comments