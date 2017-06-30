FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Debbie Delgado, that traffic will be impacted at the following

St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

A1A – Avenida Menendez and Bridge of Lions

Nighttime bridge and road closure Tuesday from 8:30 to 11 p.m. for Fireworks over the Matanzas Independence Day event.

A1A – Carcaba Road to Mickler Road

Daytime southbound and northbound lane closures Monday and Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for tree trimming.

A1A/Anastasia Boulevard at Ocean Way

Daytime northbound outside lane closure Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for electric pole work.

St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209 (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Lanes are reduced to one way in each direction until the completion of the State Road 9B construction project which is scheduled for summer 2018.

U.S. 1/Ponce de Leon Boulevard – King Street to East Lane

Daytime northbound outside lane closure Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for electric pole work.

The Crescent Beach Bridge over the Matanzas River on State Road 206 will undergo repairs and rehabilitation starting in July. The project includes spot painting of the drawbridge’s structural steel and bearings and miscellaneous steel repairs.

Construction will occur seven days a week with southbound and northbound lane closures scheduled 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Flaggers will be in place to direct traffic around the closures. No lane closures are allowed on the two-way bridge during peak traffic hours or during holidays or special events. Full bridge closures and detours are not anticipated at this time, however, it may occur in a later construction phase.

Marine traffic may be restricted to a single drawbridge span opening and the United States Coast Guard (USCG) will send out notification when these occur.

The $606,000 project is scheduled to begin in mid-July and be complete in spring 2018, weather or unforeseen circumstances permitting. K.V.K. Contracting, Inc. is the contractor.

