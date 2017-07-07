FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Debbie Delgado, that traffic will be impacted at the following

St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

A1A – Carcaba Road to Mickler Road

Daytime southbound and northbound lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for tree trimming.

State Road 16 – Shands Bridge

Daytime eastbound and westbound lane closures with flaggers Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209 (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Lanes are reduced to one way in each direction until the completion of the State Road 9B construction project which is scheduled for summer 2018.

