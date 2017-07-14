FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Debbie Delgado, that traffic will be impacted at the following

St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

A1A/Coastal Highway – Carcaba Road to Mickler Road

Daytime southbound and northbound lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for tree trimming.

A1A – Matanzas Inlet Bridge

Daytime and nighttime northbound and southbound lane narrowing and shifts starting Monday at 7 a.m. through December for St. Johns County water utility work.

A1A/Ponte Vedra Boulevard South at Beachside Drive

Daytime southbound lane closures with flaggers Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for driveway safety upgrade.

A1A/San Marco Avenue – Avenida Menendez and Bridge of Lions

Daytime bridge and road closures Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. for the Bridge of Lions 5K run.

A1A/San Marco Avenue – Picolata Road to Cincinnati Avenue

Nighttime southbound and northbound lanes periodically shifted weeknights through December from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. for City of St. Augustine water pipe work.

Russell Sampson Road – St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209 to East of Liberty Pines Academy (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01) Daytime lane closures with flaggers Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for State Road 9B construction.

St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209 (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Lanes are reduced to one way in each direction until the completion of the State Road 9B construction project which is scheduled for summer 2018.

State Road 16 – Lewis Speedway to the Railroad Crossing

Daytime eastbound lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for City of St. Augustine asphalt and curb work.

State Road 207 at Morrison Road

Daytime southbound and northbound lane closures at the intersection Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for roadway striping.

U.S. 1 – Rambla Street to Fort Mose Trail

Daytime northbound and southbound lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for median modification work.

