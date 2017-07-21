FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Debbie Delgado, that traffic will be impacted at the following

St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

A1A/Coastal Highway – Carcaba Road to Mickler Road

Daytime southbound and northbound lane closures with flaggers Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for tree trimming.

A1A – Matanzas Inlet Bridge

Northbound and southbound lanes are narrowed and shifted through spring 2018 for St. Johns County water utility work.

A1A/San Marco Avenue – Picolata Road to Cincinnati Avenue

Nighttime southbound and northbound lanes periodically shifted weeknights through December from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. for City of St. Augustine utility work.

Race Track Road – East of Bartram Park Boulevard (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Westbound traffic will shift from the existing roadway to the newly constructed westbound roadway under the 9B overpass Thursday, pending any weather or contractor delays. Eastbound Race Track Road will remain in the current configuration at this time.

Race Track Road – I-95 to Bartram Park Boulevard (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Daytime lane closures with flaggers Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for State Road 9B construction.

Russell Sampson Road – St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209 to East of Liberty Pines Academy (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Daytime lane closures with flaggers Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for State Road 9B construction.

St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209 (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Lanes are reduced to one way in each direction until the completion of the State Road 9B construction project which is scheduled for summer 2018.

State Road 207 at Morrison Road

Daytime southbound and northbound lane closures at the intersection Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for ditch re-grading.

State Road 312 – Matanzas Bridge

Daytime eastbound and westbound lane closures Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

