FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Debbie Delgado, that traffic will be impacted at the following

St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

A1A/Coastal Highway – Carcaba Road to Mickler Road

Daytime southbound and northbound lane closures with flaggers Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for tree trimming.

A1A – Old Beach Road to A1A Beach Boulevard

Daytime westbound lane closure Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for driveway installation.

A1A – Matanzas Inlet Bridge

Southbound and northbound lanes are narrowed and shifted through spring 2018 for St. Johns County water utility work.

A1A/San Marco Avenue – Picolata Road to Cincinnati Avenue

Nighttime southbound and northbound lanes periodically shifted weeknights through December from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. for City of St. Augustine utility work.

Race Track Road – East of Bartram Park Boulevard (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Westbound traffic has shifted from the existing roadway to the newly constructed westbound roadway under the 9B overpass. Eastbound Race Track Road remains in the current configuration at this time.

Russell Sampson Road – St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209 to East of Liberty Pines Academy (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Daytime lane closures with flaggers Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for State

Road 9B construction.

St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209 (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Lanes are reduced to one way in each direction from Russell Sampson Road to North Arabella Way until the completion of the State Road 9B construction project which is scheduled for summer 2018.

State Road 13 – South of Rivertown Boulevard

Southbound and northbound lanes are shifted to paved temporary detour lanes in the right-of-ways south of Rivertown Boulevard for approximately a quarter-mile until late 2017 for roundabout installation. Bicyclists will use the full detoured travel lanes.

State Road 207 at Morrison Road

Daytime southbound and northbound lane closures at the intersection Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for ditch regrading.

State Road 207 – West of Holmes Boulevard

Daytime outside westbound lane closure Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for pavement repair.

Share a link to this Historic City News article Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print



Comments