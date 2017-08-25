FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Debbie Delgado, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

A1A – Bridge of Lions

Daytime southbound and northbound lane closures with flaggers Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. to replace roadway signs.

A1A – Matanzas Inlet Bridge

Southbound and northbound lanes are narrowed and shifted through spring 2018 for St. Johns County water utility work.

A1A/San Marco Avenue – Picolata Road to Cincinnati Avenue

Nighttime southbound and northbound lanes periodically shifted weeknights through December from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. for City of St. Augustine water utility work.

Russell Sampson Road – St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209 to East of Liberty Pines Academy (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for State Road 9B construction.

St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209 – North Arabella Way to Russell Sampson Road (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Lanes are reduced to one way in each direction until the completion of the State Road 9B construction project which is scheduled for summer 2018.

State Road 13 – South of Rivertown Boulevard

Southbound and northbound lanes are shifted to paved temporary detour lanes in the right-of-ways south of Rivertown Boulevard for approximately a quarter-mile until late 2017 for roundabout installation. Bicyclists share the full detour travel lanes.

State Road 16 – Varella Avenue to Bradford Street

Daytime westbound right lane closure Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for driveway installation.

State Road 206 – Crescent Beach Bridge (FIN 430449-1-52-01)

Daytime westbound and eastbound lane closures with flaggers Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for bridge repairs. The fishing pier under the eastern approach of the bridge is closed and will reopen in September.

State Road 207 – Hastings

Daytime northbound and southbound lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for pipe cleaning and inspections.

State Road 207 at Morrison Road

Daytime northbound lane closure at the intersection Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for ditch regrading.

U.S. 1/Dixie Highway – South of Valley Ridge Boulevard

Daytime northbound right lane closure Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for turn lane installation.

Share a link to this Historic City News article Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Comments

comments