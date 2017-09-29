FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Debbie Delgado, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

A1A – Matanzas Inlet Bridge

Southbound and northbound lanes are narrowed and shifted through spring 2018 for St. Johns County water utility work. A1A/San Marco Avenue – Picolata Road to Cincinnati Avenue

Nighttime southbound and northbound intermittent lane closures, including side roads, weeknights through spring 2018 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. for City of St. Augustine water utility work. Russell Sampson Road – St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209 to East of Liberty Pines Academy (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Full road closure Tuesday night from 9 p.m. to Wednesday morning at 6 a.m. (October 3-4) and Friday night at 9 p.m. through Monday morning at 6 a.m. (October 6-9). Eastbound traffic will detour south on St. Johns Parkway and east on County Road 210; westbound traffic will detour west on County Road 210 and north on St. Johns Parkway. St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209 – North Arabella Way to Russell Sampson Road (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Lanes are reduced to one way in each direction until the completion of the State Road 9B construction project which is scheduled for summer 2018.

Southbound and northbound continuous lane closures with flaggers Saturday through Friday to repair cross-drain pipe.

Southbound and northbound lanes are shifted to paved temporary detour lanes in the right-of-ways south of Rivertown Boulevard for approximately a quarter-mile until late 2017 for roundabout installation. Bicyclists share the full detour travel lanes.

Daytime southbound and northbound intermittent lane closures with flaggers Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for pipe staging related to water main installation.

Daytime westbound lane closures with flaggers Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon to add pavement markings.

Daytime intermittent lane closures Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for driveway installation.

Daytime eastbound and westbound lane closures with flaggers Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for bridge repairs.

Daytime eastbound and westbound lane closures with flaggers Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for bridge repairs. U.S. 1/Dixie Highway – South of Valley Ridge Boulevard

Daytime northbound right lane closure Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for turn lane installation.

