FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Debbie Delgado, that traffic will be impacted at the following

St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

A1A/Ponte Vedra Boulevard – Guana River Road to Mickler Road

Daytime lane closures with flaggers Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to replace pedestrian crosswalk symbols at four crossing locations.

A1A – Matanzas Inlet Bridge

Southbound and northbound lanes are narrowed and shifted through spring 2018 for St. Johns County water utility work.

A1A/San Marco Avenue – Picolata Road to Cincinnati Avenue

Nighttime southbound and northbound intermittent lane closures, including side roads, weeknights through spring 2018 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. for City of St. Augustine water utility work.

A1A – May Street and Vilano Bridge

Daytime eastbound lane closures Saturday from 8-9:15 a.m. from San Marco Avenue to Vilano Beach for the annual Jail Break 5K Escape from St. Augustine.

St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209 – North Arabella Way to Russell Sampson Road

Lanes are reduced to one way in each direction until the completion of the State Road 9B construction project which is scheduled for summer 2018.

State Road 13 – South of RiverTown Boulevard

Southbound and northbound lanes are shifted to paved temporary detour lanes in the right-of-ways south of RiverTown Boulevard for approximately a quarter-mile until late 2017 for roundabout installation. Bicyclists share the full detour travel lanes.

State Road 13 – Trout Creek Bridge to State Road 16

Daytime southbound and northbound intermittent lane closures with flaggers Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for pipe staging related to water main installation.

State Road 16 – West of Wards Creek Elementary School

Daytime westbound lane closures with flaggers Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 6700 State Road 16 to replace a culvert on a residential driveway.

State Road 16 – West of I-95

Periodic daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for driveway installation.

State Road 206 – Barnes Farm Road to Cowpen Branch Road

Daytime eastbound and westbound lane closures with flaggers Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to regrade ditch slopes.

State Road 206 – Crescent Beach Bridge

Daytime eastbound and westbound lane closures with flaggers Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for bridge repairs.

State Road 206 – East of State Road 207

Daytime westbound lane closures with flaggers Monday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4248 State Road 206 to replace a culvert on a residential driveway.

U.S. 1/Dixie Highway – South of Valley Ridge Boulevard

Daytime northbound right lane closure Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for turn lane installation.

