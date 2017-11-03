FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Debbie Delgado, that traffic will be impacted at the following

St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

A1A – St. Augustine Beach

Daytime northbound lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. north of 11th Street for City of St. Augustine utility work.

A1A/Ponte Vedra Boulevard – Guana River Road to Mickler Road

Daytime southbound and northbound lane closures with flaggers Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to replace pedestrian crosswalk symbols at four crossing locations.

A1A – Matanzas Inlet Bridge

Southbound and northbound lanes are narrowed and shifted through spring 2018 for St. Johns County water utility work.

A1A/San Marco Avenue – Picolata Road to Cincinnati Avenue

Nighttime southbound and northbound intermittent lane closures, including side roads, weeknights through spring 2018 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. for City of St. Augustine water utility work.

St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209 – South of Durbin Park to North Arabella Way

(FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Full road closure Monday from 9 p.m. to Tuesday at 6 a.m. to install an overhead sign for the State Road 9B project. Southbound St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209 traffic will detour east on Russell Sampson Road and west on County Road 210. Northbound traffic will detour east on County Road 210 and north on Russell Sampson Road.

St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209 – North Arabella Way to Russell Sampson Road (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Lanes are reduced to one way in each direction until the completion of the State Road 9B construction project which is scheduled for summer 2018.

State Road 13 – South of RiverTown Boulevard

Southbound and northbound lanes are shifted to paved temporary detour lanes in the right-of-ways south of RiverTown Boulevard for approximately a quarter-mile until late 2017 for roundabout installation. Bicyclists share the full detour travel lanes.

State Road 13 – Trout Creek Bridge to State Road 16

Daytime southbound and northbound intermittent lane closures with flaggers Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for pipe staging related to water main installation.

State Road 16 – Varella Avenue to Bradford Street

Daytime westbound right lane closure Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for roadway striping.

State Road 16 – West of Wards Creek Elementary School

Daytime westbound lane closures with flaggers Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 6700 State Road 16 to replace a culvert on a residential driveway.

State Road 16 – West of I-95

Periodic daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for driveway installation.

State Road 206 – Barnes Farm Road to Cowpen Branch Road

Daytime eastbound lane closures with flaggers Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to regrade ditch slopes.

U.S. 1/Dixie Highway – South of Valley Ridge Boulevard

Daytime northbound right lane closure Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for turn lane installation.

U.S. 1/Ponce De Leon Boulevard – Dismukes Street to West San Carlos Avenue

(FIN 434556-1-56-01 & 210452-4-52-01)

Nighttime outside southbound lane closures Wednesday and Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. for work related to the San Marco Avenue, May Street and West San Carlos Avenue intersection project.

Share a link to this Historic City News article Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Comments

comments