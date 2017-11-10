FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Debbie Delgado, that traffic will be impacted at the following

St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

A1A and State Road 312

Daytime lane closures Sunday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. from Castillo Drive on A1A to Sgt. Tutten Drive on State Road 312 for the St. Augustine Half Marathon.

Daytime westbound lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for driveway installation.

Southbound and northbound lanes are narrowed and shifted through spring 2018 for St. Johns County water utility work.

Nighttime southbound and northbound intermittent lane closures, including side roads, weeknights through spring 2018 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. for City of St. Augustine water utility work.

Lanes are reduced to one way in each direction until the completion of the State Road 9B construction project which is scheduled for summer 2018.

Daytime southbound and northbound lane closures Tuesday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

Southbound and northbound lanes are shifted to paved temporary detour lanes in the right-of-ways south of RiverTown Boulevard for approximately a quarter-mile until late 2017 for roundabout installation. Bicyclists share the full detour travel lanes.

Daytime southbound and northbound intermittent lane closures with flaggers Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for pipe staging related to water main installation.

Daytime northbound right lane closure Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for turn lane installation.

Daytime southbound lane closure Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for turn lane installation.

Daytime outside southbound lane closure Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for turn lane installation.

