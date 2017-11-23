FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Debbie Delgado, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

A1A – Matanzas Inlet Bridge

Southbound and northbound lanes are narrowed and shifted through spring 2018 for St. Johns County water utility work.

A1A/San Marco Avenue – Picolata Road to Cincinnati Avenue

Nighttime southbound and northbound periodic lane closures, including side roads, Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. for City of St. Augustine water utility work.

A1A South – Flagler County Line to Old A1A

Daytime southbound and northbound lane closures with flaggers Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for dune rehabilitation work.

St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209

North Arabella Way to Russell Sampson Road (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Lanes are reduced to one way in each direction until the completion of the State Road 9B construction project which is scheduled for summer 2018.

State Road 13 – State Road 16 to north of Collier Road

Daytime southbound and northbound intermittent lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for equipment and material unloading.

State Road 13 – South of RiverTown Boulevard

Southbound and northbound lanes are shifted to paved temporary detour lanes in the right-of-ways south of RiverTown Boulevard for approximately a quarter-mile until late 2017 for roundabout installation. Bicyclists share the full detour travel lanes.

State Road 207 at I-95

Daytime westbound lane closures Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for FPL electric pole replacement.

U.S. 1/Dixie Highway at Binninger Road

Daytime northbound lane closure Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for FPL electric pole replacement.

U.S. 1/Dixie Highway at Blackford Way

Daytime outside southbound lane closure Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for turn lane installation.

U.S. 1/Dixie Highway – South of Wildwood Drive

Daytime southbound lane closure Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for turn lane installation.

U.S. 1/Ponce De Leon Boulevard

Dismukes Street to West San Carlos Avenue (FIN 434556-1-56-01 & 210452-4-52-01)

Nighttime outside southbound lane closures Tuesday through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. for work related to the San Marco Avenue, May Street and West San Carlos Avenue intersection project.

