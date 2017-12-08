FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Debbie Delgado, that traffic will be impacted at the following

St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

A1A at Mickler Road

Daytime northbound lane closures with flaggers Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for ditch cleaning.

A1A – Matanzas Inlet Bridge

Southbound and northbound lanes are narrowed and shifted through spring 2018 for St. Johns County water utility work.

A1A/San Marco Avenue – Picolata Road to Cincinnati Avenue

Nighttime southbound and northbound periodic lane closures, including side roads, Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. for City of St. Augustine water utility work.

A1A South – Flagler County Line to Old A1A

Daytime southbound and northbound lane closures with flaggers Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for dune rehabilitation work.

A1A – Montego Bay Court to Ocean Gallery Drive North

Daytime northbound lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for FPL electric pole replacement.

Russell Sampson Road

St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209 to East of Liberty Pines Academy

(FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Daytime eastbound and westbound lane closures with flaggers Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for construction related to the State Road 9B project.

St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209

North Arabella Way to Russell Sampson Road

(FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Lanes are reduced to one way in each direction until the completion of the State Road 9B construction project which is scheduled for summer 2018.

State Road 13 – Julington Creek Bridge

Nighttime southbound and northbound lane closures Sunday through Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

State Road 13 – North of RiverTown Boulevard

Daytime lane closures with flaggers Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for turn lane construction and utility installation.

State Road 13 – South of RiverTown Boulevard

Southbound and northbound lanes are shifted to paved temporary detour lanes in the right-of-ways south of RiverTown Boulevard for approximately a quarter-mile until late 2017 for roundabout installation. Bicyclists share the full detour travel lanes.

State Road 13 – State Road 16 to north of Collier Road

Daytime southbound and northbound intermittent lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for equipment and material unloading.

State Road 16 – North of Windward Ranch Boulevard

Daytime westbound lane closures with flaggers Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the Tomoka Pines subdivision turn lane and driveway installation.

State Road 16 – West of I-95

Periodic daytime lane closures Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for roadway repair at Mill Creek Storage driveway.

US-1/Dixie Highway at Blackford Way

Daytime outside southbound lane closure Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for turn lane installation.

US-1/Dixie Highway – South of Wildwood Drive

Daytime southbound lane closure Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for turn lane installation.

US-1/Ponce De Leon Boulevard –

Dismukes Street to West San Carlos Avenue

(FIN 434556-1-56-01 & 210452-4-52-01)

Daytime and nighttime intermittent shoulder closures Sunday through Thursday for work related to the San Marco Avenue, May Street and West San Carlos Avenue intersection project.

