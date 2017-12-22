FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Debbie Delgado, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

A1A – Matanzas Inlet Bridge

Southbound and northbound lanes are narrowed and shifted through spring 2018 for St. Johns County water utility work.

St. Johns Parkway/County Road 2209

North Arabella Way to Russell Sampson Road (FIN 431418-2-52-01 & 431418-2-01)

Lanes are reduced to one way in each direction until the completion of the State Road 9B construction project which is scheduled for summer 2018.

State Road 13 – South of RiverTown Boulevard

Southbound and northbound lanes are shifted to paved temporary detour lanes in the right-of-ways south of RiverTown Boulevard for approximately a quarter-mile until January 2018 for roundabout installation. Bicyclists share the full detour travel lanes.

State Road 16 – County Road 13 to Wards Creek Elementary School

Daytime westbound lane closures Wednesday through Friday with flaggers from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for water main installation.

Share a link to this Historic City News article Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Comments

comments