Final social push rails against Trump’s education secretary pick – CNET

Senators have been flooded with calls and tweets in a rally against President Trump’s education secretary pick Betsy DeVos, leading up to Tuesday’s crucial vote.

Democratic senators staged a 24-hour protest on the Senate floor against her, starting midday Monday. The protest continues to trend Tuesday morning, with a Twitter hashtag urging lawmakers to drop the cabinet pick.

On Facebook, people are buzzing about the new Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition cover.

#HoldTheFloor: Democrats held the Senate floor all night as part of a 24-hour protest against Betsy DeVos’ nomination for secretary of education. The Senate is expected to vote Tuesday on her appointment, with just one more Republican vote needed to deny her the cabinet position. She has been one of President Donald Trump’s most contentious picks, due to her inexperience with public education. The hashtags #HoldTheFloor for the protest and #NoDevos are trending on Twitter as people on social media urge their senators to vote against the 59-year-old billionaire.

The Future is Female: The phrase is trending on Twitter thanks to Hillary Clinton’s first public remarks since Trump’s inauguration. In a welcome video for the Makers Conference, the former secretary of state said, “Despite all the challenges we face, I remain convinced that, yes, the future is female.” She pointed to the Women’s March on Jan. 21 as a prime example of women making themselves heard.

Sean Spicer: The White House press secretary saw Melissa McCarthy’s impression of him on the most recent “Saturday Night Live” and described it as pretty funny. The skit, which went viral over the weekend, featured McCarthy portraying Spicer as a media-hating, gum-obsessed bully. Spicer is trending on Facebook with more than 1 million people talking about the skit and his light-hearted reaction to it.

Christie Brinkley: The model is returning to the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue cover, 28 years after her first appearance in the magazine. At 63, Brinkley is posing with her two daughters on the cover, which hits the stands Feb. 15. She is trending on both Facebook and Twitter for her sexy sexagenarian comeback.

Vizio: The television maker must pay $2.2 million for collecting viewer data without permission, according to a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission. Vizio’s TVs included software that tracked what people were watching without their consent and then shared the data with advertisers. The company is trending on Facebook as people diss Vizio for its behavior.

