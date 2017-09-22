Financial help for farmers, ranchers, and foresters

Through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program, St Johns County’s agricultural landowners may receive financial and technical assistance to improve soil, water, air, plants, animals and related resources. Eligible land includes cropland, rangeland, pastureland, private non-industrial forestland, and other farm or ranch lands.

Historic City News was informed that Florida farmers, ranchers and forest owners can apply until November 17th for financial and technical assistance from USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service for FY-2018 funding. Although applications are accepted on a continuous basis for all programs, funding selections are typically made once a year.

The application deadline also applies to the following EQIP-funded initiatives:

Begin by visiting your local NRCS field office and requesting help developing a conservation plan.

To learn about technical and financial assistance available from NRCS, go to Getting Started with NRCS.

