Firefighters save 200-year-old historic home

St Johns County Fire Rescue reported to Historic City News today that they were able to save a historic home from fire in the 500 block of CR-13A. The home was reportedly built in the 1800’s.

Upon arrival, first responders found two separate storage buildings heavily involved in fire. The primary residence, adjacent to the two out buildings, had fire in the attic and chimney area. One resident was attempting to extinguish the flames of a burning barn, to no avail. The second resident and family pet were still in the residence.

The sheriff’s office is reporting that the female occupant and family’s pet cat were unable to evacuate on their own; so, as the main structure began to ignite and collect smoke, one deputy went into the home and carried them outside to safety.

While firefighters were battling the blaze, a large column of smoke was visible from several miles away.

In order to prevent further expansion, an aggressive attack was directed at the attic fire. The two other structures, and small spot brush fires, were extinguished with assistance from the Florida Forestry Service.

Water supply was accomplished by a three-tanker water shuttle operation, which interfered with vehicular traffic in the area for several hours as work continued.

No injuries have been reported. Resources deployed included Engines 8, 11, and 14, Ladder 6, Squad 4, Tanker 4, 8, and 15, and two Battalion Chiefs. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Share Historic City News article

Comments