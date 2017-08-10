First day attendance up 3.85 percent in St Johns County schools

St. Johns County School District reported to Historic City News that today’s opening day attendance was 36,253, an increase of 1,347 students over last year.

St. Johns County has continued to be one of the fastest growing school districts in Florida; up 3.85 percent this year.

“Today was a great first day. The dedication, time and effort that was put into preparations this year was proven in the smiling, happy students who walked through our doors today,” said Superintendent Tim Forson. “I could not be more pleased with our principals, teachers and staff who enthusiastically stood ready to support and instruct every child.”

The high school student count was 11,509 with 2,453 students at Bartram Trail High School; 2,107 at Creekside High School; 1,324 at Pedro Menendez High School; 2,248 at Allen D. Nease High School; 1,739 at Ponte Vedra High School and 1,638 at St. Augustine High School. There were also 262 students in attendance at St. Johns Technical High School.

Middle school attendance totaled 7,426, with student headcounts ranging from 634 at Sebastian Middle School to 1,429 at Pacetti Bay Middle School. The other first day figures were Alice B. Landrum Middle School with 1,255; Fruit Cove Middle School with 1,162; R. J. Murray Middle School with 758; Gamble Rogers Middle School with 873 and Switzerland Point Middle School with 1,315.

The district’s K-8 schools totaled 4,369. Liberty Pines Academy had a first day headcount of 1,424; Patriot Oaks Academy with 1,453 and Valley Ridge Academy with 1,492.

The elementary school population totaled 12,344, which included students attending the district’s new elementary school Picolata Crossing. This count only includes approximately 25 percent of all kindergarten students since schools stagger the kindergarten start date over a four-day period. Another 207 students are enrolled at the district’s alternative, charter and Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) schools.

First Coast Technical College has 238 students enrolled in its adult education programs at the St. Augustine, Palatka, Barge Port and North campuses. This number does not include those students enrolled in night programs that start today.

“Transportation, food service, custodial and maintenance staff did a stellar job in handling challenges and celebrating success realized on the first day,” Forson said. “Our Public Service Assistants and Crossing Guards were incredible in supporting our operations. Lastly, I want to say a huge thank you to our parents and families as we manage the beginning of the school year.”

Staff will continue to monitor attendance numbers, balance classrooms, and refine bus routes throughout the week.

Share a link to this Historic City News article Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print



Comments