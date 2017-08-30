First Friday Art Walk September 1

The St. Augustine Beach Art Studio and gallery, located on A1A just south of the St. Johns County Pier, informed local Historic City News reporters that they are excited to welcome Dara Dodson as their “Featured Artist of the Month”.

Dodson will exhibit beginning September 1st from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. for the First Friday Art Walk, and her art will be on display throughout the month of September. She will be joined by other local artist members of The Art Studio for the evening.

Dodson is an award-winning artist and an art teacher. Working in acrylics and oils, she paints representational landscapes of beautiful St. Augustine, Florida, and the Caribbean. Through the beauty of landscapes, seascapes and the Caribbean lifestyle, her passion is to create paintings that give the viewer a sense of peace and tranquility.

Share a link to this Historic City News article Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Comments

comments