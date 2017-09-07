Flagler College cancels events due to Hurricane Irma

Due to the potential impact of Hurricane Irma, Flagler College Coordinator of News and Information, Bobbie Stewart, has announced to Historic City News that they have cancelled the following events and tours until the college re-opens on Wednesday, September 13, unless otherwise notified.

Crisp-Ellert Art Museum Exhibition:

Gamaliel Rodriguez. For more information, visit here.

Historic Tours of Flagler College. See regular hours here.

Flagler College announced its closure due to Hurricane Irma on Wednesday, September 6th. For more information on the announcement, visit here and for future updates on news and events, visit www.flagler.edu.

Flagler College is a private, nationally-ranked college located in St. Augustine, Fla. The college offers 32 majors, 38 minors, two pre-professional programs and a master’s degree in Education of the Deaf/Hard of Hearing. Flagler College has an enrollment of about 2,500 students, as well as a satellite campus in Tallahassee. U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review regularly feature Flagler as a college that offers quality education at a relatively low cost. A Flagler education is less than half the cost of similar private colleges, and competitive with many state universities. A relatively young institution (founded in 1968), Flagler College is also noted for its historic beauty. The centerpiece of the campus is the former Hotel Ponce de Leon, a National Historic Landmark opened in 1888 by railroad pioneer and Standard Oil co-founder Henry M. Flagler.

Share a link to this Historic City News article Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Comments

comments