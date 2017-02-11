Flagler College community volunteers for Day of Service

Today’s weather was perfect for approximately 150 Flagler College faculty, staff and students who gathered to help a dozen St Johns County organizations for the college’s biannual “Day of Service”.

Volunteers completed a range of tasks, from painting and organizing the interior of buildings to sprucing up outdoor spaces, clearing debris and gardening.

“It’s great to help out the community you live in,” student Natalia Azcue, a student athlete on Flagler’s Golf team, said as she helped paint interior walls at United Way. “And when you do, you can really see the difference it makes. For some of us who have scholarships, this is a nice way to give back to our college and community.”

Organizations taking part in the day included: Alpha Omega Miracle Home, Betty Griffin Center, Haven Horse Ranch, Home Again St. Johns, SAFE Pet Rescue St. Augustine, Rhino’s Youth Services, St. Augustine Center for Living, St. Augustine Lighthouse, St. Johns Parks and Recreation, United Way, Wildlife Reserve, and the St Johns County Council on Aging.

“This kind of event is important for personal development and service learning,” Paige Armstrong, president of Flagler College Volunteers, said. “Organizations we serve rely on volunteer labor to function.”

St Johns County Council on Aging offers adult day care services, meals and activities for senior citizens across five community centers in St. Johns County.

“Non-profits rely heavily on volunteers,” Council on Aging Volunteer Coordinator, Amy Leach, told Historic City News reporters. “By students coming here and helping us out, it helps our participants better enjoy the outdoors and garden space. And this also gives students the opportunity to learn new skills and better understand the issues facing seniors.”

