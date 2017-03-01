Flagler College explores the implications of fake news

The latest addition to media jargon is “fake news” and Flagler College has engaged seasoned journalist Howard Schneider to explore the implications of this latest phenomenon and offer seven useful tips for spotting “fake news” in the media.

Schneider is the founding dean of the School of Journalism at the State University of New York at Stony Brook. He came to the University in 1980 as an adjunct professor. Prior to that, he taught journalism at Queens College in 1979. Schneider will report his findings from teaching this topic to more than 10,000 journalism students.

Schneider, who has won eight Pulitzer Prizes, served for more than 35-years as a reporter and editor at Newsday. According to a Flagler College press release forwarded to Historic City News, Schneider, will present on Thursday, March 23rd, as part of Flagler College’s Forum on Government and Public Policy.

For more than 30 years, the Flagler College Forum on Government and Public Policy has invited nationally recognized journalists and commentators to St. Augustine to discuss issues of importance in regional, state and federal government. All Forums take place in Lewis Auditorium, 14 Granada St., at 7:00 p.m. Forums are free and open to the public, but seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

