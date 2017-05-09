Flagler College welcomes new security director

Veteran police chief Creig Doyle was recently named Flagler College’s director of Safety & Security, after serving in an interim director capacity at the college since January.

Doyle comes to Flagler with over 40-years of police and security experience, serving communities and universities.

He was an officer for Washington D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department for over 20-years and served as chief of police in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware for 10-years. Doyle’s security experience includes being the director of public safety and security and the chief of university police for a total of 13-years at Carnegie Mellon University, Plymouth State University and Cabrini University.

He completed his undergraduate degree while a student at The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Sociology.

Flagler’s Office of Safety & Security is responsible for the safety of the entire college community, including visitors to the campus.

